Updates to borrowing CTW materials through OneSearch

This Spring, we announced that Trinity is joining the Boston Library Consortium (BLC) as of June 1, 2023. As BLC members, we will enjoy expanded access to resources and services, better pricing for library materials, and many other advantages.

Because all three institutions under the CTW (Connecticut College, Trinity College, and Wesleyan University) consortium will be members of BLC, the CTW library consortium as a distinct organization is coming to an end. As CTW’s operations are folded into the BLC, we are making some necessary changes to the materials requesting process.

materials from Connecticut College or Wesleyan found in the OneSearch catalog will only be requestable using the link that says “Request through Interlibrary Loan”; you will no longer see an option to request the item specifically from Connecticut College or Wesleyan. You will continue to see catalog records for Connecticut College and Wesleyan materials, through Fall 2023.

After July 1 2023, items borrowed from BLC Libraries will have a 16-week loan period for all users, renewable upon request.

If you have any questions please contact Amy Harrell amy.harrell@trincoll.edu, or Ann Marie Krupski Annmarie.krupski@trincoll.edu.