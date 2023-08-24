Join the LITS Student Advisory Board

Applications for the 2023-2024 Student Advisory Board are now open! If you’d like to be a part of it, please submit yours by Wednesday, September 20.

The Library & Information Technology Services (LITS) Student Advisory Board empowers stellar Trinity students to advise us on ongoing programming and initiatives. In past years, the board has advised on our annual Day of Digital Scholarship, open educational resources, and using an anti-racism and equity framework to assess and evaluate library collections, services, and outreach. Students also help us create a welcoming space that meets the needs of our community.

