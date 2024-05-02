You may receive quarantine emails from Microsoft

Microsoft has released a new quarantine feature which you may receive an email message with the Subject: Microsoft 365 security: You have messages in quarantine.

Regular (safe) junk mail will continue to go to your Junk folder.

Phishing scams or malware emails deemed more dangerous will be placed in quarantine.

You can release any legit messages from quarantine. If you do nothing, messages get deleted after 15 days.

More information about quarantine and releasing emails to your Inbox can be found on our website: https://www.trincoll.edu/lits/technology/tech-support/email/quarantined-email/