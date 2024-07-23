Upcoming changes to Library OneSearch

Happy Summer! Some of you may recall that the Trinity College Library joined the Boston Library Consortium (BLC) in 2022. Prior to this, we were members of the CTW Consortium that consisted of Connecticut College, Trinity College, and Wesleyan University. With Connecticut College and Wesleyan University, we are now fully integrated into the Boston Library Consortium and in late July, you will see this change reflected in your library OneSearch interface. This move represents an evolution of the three CTW member libraries into the BLC’s larger collective of schools in the northeast, providing benefits such as:

In-person borrowing privileges at over 25 schools (https://blc.org/members)

Faster delivery of print material through Interlibrary Loan

Greater leverage in controlling the costs of digital subscriptions and fees

Collaborative opportunities to reduce costs for shared services

Professional development and networking opportunities for librarians

To complete the transition from CTW to BLC, we may experience downtime of the OneSearch Library catalog on July 27 – 28. After this time, you will not be able to see your CTW Borrower account, and Connecticut College and Wesleyan University collections will no longer appear in Trinity’s OneSearch interface. However, you will still be able to request materials in person and through inter-library loan from Connecticut College and Wesleyan University as well as the other 25 BLC institutions. We are so excited to be able to increase access to library materials through the Boston Library Consortium. While the changes to the interface are minor, we are here to help with this transition should you need any assistance.

Please direct questions to Christina Bleyer, College Librarian and/or Amy Harrell, Head of Collections, Research & Instruction.