Feeding Bodies and Minds

For the past year, LITS—the intellectual hub of Trinity’s campus—has been holding food drives to support the Hands on Hartford Backpack Nutrition Program, in hopes of feeding bodies, as well as minds. With assistance from the CHER office, LITS has successfully held four food drives throughout the academic year—in September, Thanksgiving, February, and April. Over the course of these food drives, LITS raised around $1000!! And that doesn’t include the food donations, as well!!

Everyone’s generosity has been incredible and greatly appreciated. Since students are no longer able to donate meals at the end of a semester, LITS has really stepped up to help fill the void of those donations. And since there are always people in need of meals, let’s keep our generosity flowing into the next year!

Starting on September 3rd, LITS will be holding our second annual September Food Drive! Whether you choose to donate individually-packed food items (see below) at any of the collection points at the main entrances of the library or provide monetary support (at the QR code below), your involvement will make a significant impact. Thank you for your attention and commitment to this initiative!