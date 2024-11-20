Cookies, Comfort, and Campus Wellness: Reflections on “Snacks & Support”

Earlier this semester, our library hosted Snacks & Support, a new event designed to blend academic assistance with wellness for our student community. Students were invited to drop by for snacks, in-person research help, and wellness resources like stress busting tips, recipes, and health center giveaways. It was a blend of nourishment for the mind and body, and a way to show that seeking support doesn’t have to feel overwhelming.

While we had carefully curated health-focused snacks and thoughtfully organized resources, it wasn’t the popcorn or the fruit that stole the show. It was the homemade cookies.

The Unexpected Power of a Cookie

I didn’t expect the level of joy a cookie could spark. But there it was… person after person, pausing mid-bite, their faces lighting up. Some lingered to chat, sharing fond memories of baking at home or thanking us for what felt like an unexpected treat. These weren’t just cookies. They were moments of comfort, reminders of care, and tiny invitations to slow down in the middle of a busy hour.

The cookies in question? Chocolate chip oatmeal with toffee—chewy, sweet, and just the right amount of indulgent. But more than their flavor, it was the unexpectedness and the personal touch that resonated. They inspired me to think about the broader idea of wellness: how simple, intentional acts (or snacks!) can bring comfort and connection to our lives.

A Recipe for Wellness

The success of Snacks & Support wasn’t just in the snacks, though. It was in the atmosphere we created: one of care, comfort, and community. Inspired by this experience, I wanted to share a “wellness recipe” for the end-of-semester season—a guide to finding joy, relaxation, and balance, with some inspiration drawn from the library.

Start with a daily dose of mindfulness. Find a quiet place to sit and reflect —perhaps in the leisure reading area, surrounded by cozy chairs and great books. Or take a moment to gaze out a library window with a serene view of campus, letting yourself pause and breathe.

Mix in movement. Take a walk through the library's stacks, exploring new books and topics. A bit of wandering can clear your mind and spark curiosity.

Sprinkle in kindness. Leave a kind note in a shared space, recommend a book to a friend, or simply share a smile with someone you pass in the library. These small gestures can brighten everyone's day.

Add balance. Reserve time for focused study in one of the library's quiet spaces, then reward yourself with a warm drink from Peter B's. Balance is about work and restoration.

Top with gratitude. Reflect on the small joys around you — a productive study session, a favorite chair by the window, or a comforting buzz of activity in the library. Gratitude helps shift our focus to the positive.

The Joy of Sharing Wellness

As we wrap up the semester and look toward the holidays, I hope these reflections encourage you to find small ways to prioritize wellness… whether it’s baking a favorite treat, practicing mindfulness, or simply pausing to connect with others. Wellness isn’t just about what we do for ourselves—it’s about what we share with our communities.

Here’s to finding joy in the small things and building a campus culture where everyone can thrive.