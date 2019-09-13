Writing Prompt #2

Luke Kellan

Mr.Powell-Leadership,War, and Hollywood

9-13-19

As people know the military is a place for the hard-nosed and thick skinned men and women who expect to be disciplined in a harsh manner, however in General Schofield’s case it is merely the opposite. His approach was not the stereotypical approach people think of when military discipline comes to mind. General Schofield believes that such discipline would break a unit apart instead of sticking together and working as one. Furthermore, rather than harshly discipling your soldiers…inspire and make them want to obey you. This ideology was impactful to many in the military as well as a variety of other facets of life where a leadership role is iminent.

Discipline is a complicated code of behavior and can be assessed in a variety of ways. I believe it is dependent upon how well you can receive orders as well as how emotional you get when someone is scolding you for your wrong doing. However, in General Schofield’s case, disciplining doesn’t always have to be a negative ordeal. I agree with his stance on discipline for the most part, because I do believe sternness is necessary for specific disciplinary cases. Additionally, my favorite section of the quote is “It is possible to impart instruction and to give commands in such a manner and such a tone of voice to inspire in the soldier no feeling but an intense desire to obey…” (Major General John M.Schofield). This part resonated with me the most because the leaders that I’ve looked up to followed this same way of disciplining. I was never fond of after I’ve committed a mistake to be yelled at and tormented. Instead I try staying positive and have my mentor re-teach me so I figure out what I did wrong.

In the film Gettysburg leadership and discipline are both major themes throughout. One scene that stood out to me, that refuted the Generals quote, was when Colonel Chamberlain of the 20th Maine takes about 100 men from 2nd Maine to fight and if any men refuse he has orders to shoot them. This kind of disciplinary process is one of harshness and tyranny which resulted in only six men suiting up for battle. Furthermore, proving General Schofield’s point that inspirational leading will achieve more concrete relationships between you and your men. Another prominent scene in the play is when Robert E. Lee ordered Pickett and his division to return to battle and he replies “General Lee, I have no division.” this is a result of the Confederacy having many casualties accounted for. Perseverance as a leader is a key trait to have when keeping a positive mindset in tough times of war. Although, General Lee and his platoon ended up withdrawing from the battle he never once shied away from the possibility of victory.

Glory, the previous film our class watched, agreed with General Schofield’s quote more so than that of Gettysburg. My understanding is that there were more inspirational scenes in Glory that lend more to the quote of the General. For example,when Private Trip, Sergeant Rollins, and the rest of the “colored regiment” had time to themselves, singing and dancing, before the final fight there was a shining moment when a few of the men stood up and said their final words. As each man stood up the whole crowd silenced and focused on their leaders and looked at them as inspirations waiting to obey their orders if need be. They formed an unmatched chemistry allowing nothing to disrupt or break their brotherhood.

Discipline and the military go hand in hand with each other. However, as we can see in General Schofield’s quote the harsh treatment normally associated with the armed forces aren’t always the most effective way to train successful soldiers. As a soldier you can be faced with many different types of scenarios and it’s the way your leaders lead and discipline you either be defeated or put forth a valiant effort and achieve victory.