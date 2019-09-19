Patton Paper

Luke Kellan

Mr. Powell (Leadership, War, and Hollywood)

9-20-19

The film Patton is a great display patriotism and leadership between two differing generals, Patton and Bradley, that are after the same goal. Throughout World War II the tensions between the allied forces to defeat Germany was imminent. The film exhibited these tensions through Patton and Montgomery and the negative attitude both men had toward each other. This negativity was geared towards the idea of who was going to be the “war hero” of World War II. Additionally, both Patton and “Monty” were always in contention for who was going to have the “better” plan of attack . However, the main focus of the film was between the contrasting American generals and how their successes rivaled each other.

For the majority of the film General Bradley was under the command of Patton which led to him being susceptible to his screwy, whacky, and unique plans of attack on the German forces. Although, Bradley disagreed with many of Patton’s ideologies the only thing he could do was obey his orders because nothing would get through to his superior. The stubbornness and discipline displayed by Patton was rivaled by many of his men as well as men of higher ranks, including President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The manner Patton held himself too was unlike his constituent General Bradley and while watching the film you can either think of it as a negative or positive attribute.

After reading Chapter. 4, behavioral approach, in Leadership Northouse and before watching the film it was clear to me that this approach is crucial in defining the type of leadership that was used by both generals. General Bradley was a reasonable, reserved, and less dominant figure than Patton. The effect he had on soldiers in the battalion was less of a fear factor and rather more of a leader whose actions towards his followers was more subtle. The comparisons these men share are far less recognizable than their contrasting traits. However, both men end up being generals at some point in the movie, both have been in the army for many years, and are respected men in their given positions at different times in the film. The main goal of both men wanted to reach was to claim victory over the Germans in WWII. This goal was completed but General Patton was the one who gained recognition for his valiant efforts to win the war.

The man I emulated to a greater extent was General Bradley. I believe this because after the last paper we wrote as a class reflecting on General Schofield’s quote I agreed with the fact that it is not right to lead with harsh and tyrannical treatment. Instead to lead with inspiration and wanting a soldier to obey your orders instead of forcing them to. One of the main reasons General Patton was relieved of duty for a short while was because of the proposed treatment. However, the man who was more successful was General Patton the way his men acted when he walked into a room was completely different from that of Bradley. This method of discipline is what led his men to victory and to further be respected by his peers by the end of the film.

This original American film of World War II displayed the hardships the allied forces and Germany had to go through. The film erected my knowledge to an even greater extent of what I knew beforehand. General Patton and his men were recognized by everyone in the United States and we will forever be grateful for his bravery and willingness to wear his heart on his sleeve.