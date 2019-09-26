Writing Prompt #4

Luke Kellan

9-27-19

Mr. Powell (Leadership, War, and Hollywood)

Throughout history, there have been several remarkable leaders that have been known for their innate ability to lead. It is often debated if this trait was developed overtime or if some are lucky enough to be born with it. This same idea can be compared to that of Nature vs. Nurture. The widely discussed idea of this topic holds similarities to the question whether a leader is born or created. Additionally the idea of Nurture, environment and the people with whom you surround yourself, shapes you into the person you will turn out to be as an adult. There have been many great historical leaders that have originated from all over the globe, but I believe Ulysses S. Grant exhibited a substantial amount of will and desire to lead.

During the late 1800’s, Ulysses S. Grant was in command of the Union army in the American Civil War. At the time of Grant’s youth, the outbreak of the Civil War had just begun; exposing him to a harsh environment of war and violence. These events fueled his will to join the fight and take charge of the Union army. The adversary he and his men faced was the Confederacy. Grant’s skillful tactics and valiant efforts to lead and take charge of his army slowly weakened the Confederacy’s strongholds. Additionally, these efforts were triumphed by the Union and the people of the North. Grant’s accolades were recognized by the sitting president, Abraham Lincoln, and was promoted to General-in-chief. Eventually, after Lincoln was assassinated, Ulysses S. Grant became the eighteenth President of the United States.

Grant’s leadership skills were influential too many American citizens at the time as well as today. The scenarios he faced while serving in the army and during his time as President, developed his leadership skills immensely. Additionally the implementation of the Situational Approach, focuses on leadership in different situations, was used by both Ulysses S. Grant and the main character of Glory-Colonel Shaw- to approach a variety of situations. Both having to do with the American Civil War and the violence it came with as well the mental aspect. Military leaders especially, face the kind of adversity that not many come in contact with and by using this approach they are able to overcome many obstacles.

Ulysses S. Grant and Colonel Shaw are both leaders who were created not born. Their developmental process shaped them both into the men, they ended up being and their ability to lead changed the lives of many who depended on them.

