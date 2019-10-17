Luke Kellan

Writing Prompt #6 (Leadership, War, and Hollywood)

10-18-19

After watching both “Saving Private Ryan” and “Platoon” it was necessary to realize that, although both films had different scenarios, it is what a leader decides in crucial moments that will either be beneficial or detrimental to the operation. Specifically in these films the difficulties ensued when the leaders were tasked with what to do with “enemies”,people not in their regiment, when the time arose. These types of scenarios have been burdening military leaders for decades, situations like these test knowledgeable leaders to their fullest potential.

I disagree with Captain Miller’s decision to release the German soldier, he was the enemy and no matter how persuading he was Miller should not have released the enemy in the manner he did. Although, some of his men agreed he received immense pushback from one of his men, Private Reiben, who was thinking about leaving the regiment after this action occurred . This decision ultimately resulted in the death of Captain Miller …the soldier he released ended up killing him in a later part of the film. Proving, that sometimes necessary actions aren’t always morally correct but get the job done and the operation complete.

After watching the scene in “Platoon” that exhibited the harsh treatment of the villagers in Vietnam, my thinking has transformed. The American soldiers displayed violent acts towards the Vietnamese including: men, women, and children. Sergeant Barnes was the leader at the operation, destroying the village and being harmful towards the villagers, until Sergeant Elias arrives and confronts him. The mindset of Barnes contrasts that of Captain Miller’s immensely and seeing both sides of what a leader has to decide tests the mind of his followers to understand if the correct decision was made. In this case specifically Barnes had detailed orders that he had to obey, however it seemed that he extended his limits a fair amount ending in an unpleasant result.

Leaders are often tasked with difficult decisions that depend on them solely to decide what to do. The outcome may vary but its those split second decisions that either make a leader or follower. Captain Millers decision was an act of valor and compassion, that in his mind was the right thing to do until he realized he made the wrong choice. On the other hand, Barnes was merely the opposite, not realizing he was wrong as well as his followers not realizing and then being scolded by his superior. Every choice a leader makes either improves the moral of his followers and is beneficial to all or ruins a mission and fails his followers.