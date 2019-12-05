Writing Prompt #12

Luke Kellan

Professor Powell (FYSM-120)

12-6-19

Throughout my first semester at Trinity College I was exposed to many new and exciting courses that opened my mind to experimenting with intriguing subjects . Leadership, has multiple aspects that allow for freedom and key decision making. Watching movies, studying the textbook, and important in-class discussions have all lent to the understanding of this course as well as expanding my knowledge of leadership. Many people, both men and women, strive for strong leadership skills so it can benefit them by making themselves more disciplined and mature.

One movie that I admired for using a great leadership was Fury. Specifically, the scene where Wardaddy tried to force Private Norman Ellison to shoot a helpless german soldier. Although this is a very extreme interpretation of pushing people to their limits, sometimes applying pressure is necessary. There are many cases in which this technique is useful whether it be in school, in athletics, or any other uncomfortable scenario. My coaches in high school would always say “Dig deep and find that fire in you somewhere to keep going” and that statement has stuck with me ever since. When people are pushed to their maximum potential, it allows for the best result and shows your peers how much effort you are willing to apply whenever it is needed. Those who are willing to do so are congratulated more often than those who are not able to.

During this first semester we were tasked with the joy of reading and memorizing certain theories from the textbook. One theory that I admired was “Servant Leadership ” which was the ability of the leader to serve. For this example, the main goal was that leaders be attentive to the concerns of his/her followers, as well as being empathetic with them. I believed this type of leadership was important because it reminded me of my days being the captain of the boys varsity lacrosse team last year at my high school. The players looked up to me because I would lead by example whilst still being concerned with the rest of the players on the team. If I was ever tasked with another leadership role I would use the same tactics I always have. After learning different leadership theories it opened my eyes to how many unique ways one can lead by.

Class discussion is a crucial part of having a successful class period whereas many people as possible can participate without feeling uncomfortable. In our first year seminar the majority of class is class discussion. We have spoken about many things in class but one thing Professor Powell said that resonated with me was along the lines of “When I am in the position to lead I’m loud, firm, and direct but when I’m not I mainly keep to myself”. This will stay with me for many years to come because of the meaning behind it and how you should never set limits for people who may not look or seem like a leader until they are one.

This first semester of college was full of surprises which allowed me to grow and mature as a person and a student. My time with Professor Powell, Elizabeth, and the rest of my constituents in the class was much needed. The material I learned was very useful to me and realizing how much leadership is a part of life. Without these new found skills and would not be as knowledgeable and ready to conquer any leadership roll that comes my way.