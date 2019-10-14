Writing Prompt #5

Mohamed Abouali

FYSM

Chuck Powell

10/11/19

Apply either one of the theories, to one character from the movie using as many scenes or examples as you would like.

A character in the movie “A Bridge Too Far” that stood out to me the most was Lieutenant General Browning. Browning is good leader, he shows great commitment to the war and even more to the men he fights with. This has been seen in one of the earlier scenes, pre battle, where he was going through strategies with others. His great leadership and characteristics also stood out greatly after the loss of the battle where his camaraderie shone once again.

In one of the earlier scenes of the movie, Browning addresses his men about strategies for battle. You can that those he is leading in the scene have relaxed postures and at the same time are attentive which symbolizes the brotherhood between the men. Browning makes eye contact with all in the room, signifies equal treatment and speaks to them with a respectful tone. Browning states that “We are all totally interlocked” and that if “If any one group fails, its total failure for us all”. He is self-aware and that during battle they are a team and that the team is only as strong as the weakest link. This portrays PGT as the theory explains to have the leader help the followers along the path to their goal by utilizing certain behaviors that are best suited to use the followers needs in that particular situation (Northouse). Browning portrays that theory as he behaves calmly and respectful with his peers in order for them to be comfortable and ready with the events approaching. He continues to be polite and respectful for optimal communication as a team. After the men leave, one stays behind it questions his ideas. Browning remain calms and says to “Have faith in Montgomery’s intelligence – he’s done pretty well”. He calmly addresses the situation and finds the best solution.

Another scene that represented Browning’s remarkable leadership was during the conversation with General Urquhart after the defeat. Many men have died, nonetheless Browning still continued to support his men. Urquhart was communicating his disappointment to General Browning. Browning responded to him by saying “You did all you could”. He sympathizes with Urqurhart and mentally aids him. He acknowledges the hard work of the them and shows appreciation; “They’ve got a bed for you upstairs, if you want it.” This once again portrays the PGT leadership theory as he changes his behavior in order to lead those around him in different situations, wether it is before a battle or after a defeat. Browning was aware of the risks of the battle as he told General Montgomery that is may be “a bridge too far” in order to protect those he led. However, even after the defeat, nor Browning or his subordinates were blamed for the defeat due to them doing as well as they could.

In conclusion, Browning’s leadership is a good example of the PGT leadership theory during the two scenes I’ve discussed previously. He communicates well with his subordinates and his equals and shows support where needed. I believe his methods of leading are strong and were always appropriate during the different situations he was in.