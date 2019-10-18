Writing Prompt #6

Mohamed Abouali

In the movie “Saving Private Ryan”, Captain Miller’s decision to let the German soldier go is clearly a bad leadership decision, leading to bad outcomes for both the unit and Miller personally (the clip is at about 1:32). Do you agree or disagree that Captain Miller made a bad decision?

During this scene, the U.S. army had just caught a German Soldier who was alone. The men quickly decide to beat him and were about to shoot him in the head until Captain Miller told them not to. Later on in the scene Captain Miller decides to let him go instead of killing him. In my opinion, I do not think Captain Miller made a bad decision. In this essay I will discuss why.

When the men found the German solider they instantly began to beat him and pointed guns at his head. Miller stopped it and decided to take a better approach. Instead of instantly shooting him due to the fact that he was an enemy, Miller demands the soldier be searched for intelligence. This portrays Miller’s leadership to be deliberate and cautious, as he wanted to better understand the situation before rushing into any decisions. He wanted to get all the information he could out of the soldier, in order to determine if he’s worth killing. Additionally, Miller did not want any important information to go to waste.

Instead of killing the soldier, Miller decided to let him “dig his own grave”. He did so by torturing him mentally. He wanted the soldier to be scared, and pay for what he had done wrong. I personally believe that the way Miller punished the soldier was a good idea. Though he does not get shot, he suffers and believes that his life will soon be coming to an end. The german soldier did as he was told. In a way, he also believed he was digging his own grave. In the moment, the German soldier seemed to be begging for forgiveness by saying American sayings and other things such as “Fuck Hitler”. Not once had he tried to fight them off, possibly because he was outnumbered, but also because he figured he was going to die regardless. However, he continued to try and receive mercy and apologized for Wade which portrayed his regret for the deaths caused by the German soldiers. I believe that Captain Miller did understand the soldier’s pain. He saw that the soldier understood what he was doing was wrong and if let go, he would be a changed man.

When the soldier surrendered, he showed remorse and cooperation, and therefore Miller decided to let him go. I believe that is good leadership. Miller clearly made both a tough and risky decision, but in my opinion, he made the right one. People fight in war to end conflict once and for all, not for the number of kills. Miller taught the German soldier a lesson and mentally tortured him enough to make sure he would change. Without this decision by Miller, the German soldier would have only been as good as those who had killed Wade. His strong leadership truly is exemplified when the prisoner is walking away. The men are still able to shoot him and taunt the captain in order for him to change his mind, but instead, he stays true to his word.