Discipline paper

Disciples of Discipline

Major General John. M Schofield’s address to the military academy was not only powerful but also truthful. One of the many goals of a leader is to inspire their followers and have them put their differences aside to focus on the common goal. Discipline does not need to involve punishment, but rather an inspiration. This is seen in both Glory and Gettysburg in their own ways. In both cases, the leaders made the choice to praise their followers instead of punishing them. Because of this, they were able to elevate them as leaders and the entire group. The leaders demonstrated loyalty and recognition over humility and degrade them.

The civil war was a brutal conflict, a reason for that was how pinned states, families, and the nation against each other. This was an issue for Colonel Joshua Chamberlin of the 20th Maine division. In the movie Gettysburg, Colonel Chamberlin was given disgraced mutineers and was even given the option to execute them for their crimes. It would have been much easier to just dispose of the convicts and move on, however, he decides to re-enlist them and focus their pride away from their state and towards the future of their nation. Most of the former mutineers went on to fight for the union, solely because Colonel Chamberlin instilled discipline in the soldiers by giving them respect and inspiration.

To be a good leader, one must have a good connection with their people. If the group thinks their leader is either not doing their job well or abusing their position resentment will grow quickly. There was already enough resentment during the civil war for Colonel Shaw from the confederacy and even his fellow officers for manning an African American regiment. Shaw was in an awkward place because could not find many good connections with the soldiers under his command and was the butt of jokes amongst his peers for believing in his cause of equality. Regardless of the odds or the outcome, Shaw took the steps into connecting and disciplining his soldiers in his own unique way. Private Trip organized a demonstration to the entire military base that despite the color of his skin he deserves respect and fair compensation. He tears his check and encourages other soldiers to do the same. While in some people’s eyes this would be subordinate behavior and deserving of punishment, Shaw sees it as valor and pride. He quickly shows his support for the cause and tears his own paycheck demanding that his soldiers get paid and treated fairly. At that moment Colonel Shaw crossed the threshold from being a power figure to a respected and motivating commander. His soldiers went on to lay down some of their lives for him because of disciplined and how much they believed in the cause.

Discipline is vital for any kind of group, but Major General Schofield defined it in the most effective way. Discipline is not solely about making others fearful of disobeying, but about supporting and instilling respect to make others embrace their role. Making people willing to follow commands through their desire to serve creates the most disciplined and loyal members. Colonel Chamberlin and Colonel Shaw demonstrated how powerful this can be by how eager their soldiers were willing to fight and struggle for them. While Schofield’s speech was addressed during the Civil war, his message pertains to anytime period and any leader wishing to better themselves as well as the people under their command.