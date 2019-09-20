Writing Prompt 3

Matt Almansi

September 20th, 2019

Seminar

Professor Powell

World War II was the most brilliant and devastating display of tactics, schemes, and leaders the world has ever seen. While there was plenty of advancements in sciences and technology that was shown off, it was the advancement of leaders and their tactics that ultimately determined the outcome of the war. Patton and Bradley were both prominent figures in the Mediterranean and African theaters. Both were considered great and successful leaders; their styles were very different. Patton could be considered a commanding visionary, he laid out plans and expected each task to be completed without any flaw. To contrast this Bradley was more conservative and flexible, understanding a big picture and creating contingencies to compensate for setbacks. These Generals were both great, however if I was put in leadership position like them, I would most likely emulate Bradley. Despite that, I would consider Patton as the more successful of the two Generals.

While I wish I had the confidence and even the audacity of Patton, I lack both and care too much about the feelings of others around me. Bradley could be used as a good example as the type of leader General Schofield was describing in his speech. Patton was driven by results and had his solders respect through fear, while Bradley attempted to inspire his soldiers through vouching for their needs. In a specific scene Patton issues an order for a battalion of men to travel by sea to Brotto. Patton is advised against this because the men are fatigued from fighting so much and the Germans heavily occupy the beach and will suffer many casualties. However, this does not phase Patton in the slightest and orders them to fight on despite the losses they will take. Bradley at the conclusion of this meeting argues with Patton, he voices his concerns for the soldiers and how they will be the ones that will be hurt or even killed by his actions. As this all weighs on Bradley’s coconscious he tells Patton “I do this job because I have been trained to do it, you do this job because you love it”. Bradley takes no joy in sending soldiers to fight, but he respects and understands the importance of his job as well as the responsibility he carries with him. I feel that I would share General Bradley’s mindset, I would display confidence in my abilities but also have concern for the lives I would be holding in my hands.

Both Generals were amazing in their own regards, but between the two, Patton was the better of the two. The Nazis feared Patton and made extensive contingency plans for where they believed Patton would strike. Patton studied his enemies intensely, whether it was reading the books of the opposing generals or analyzing their tendencies and tactics. For instance, in the Northern Africa campaign, Patton was a major contributor in driving back the Germans and Italians. He did this by reconditioning his soldiers and understanding the way his foes think and operated. Patton’s legacy is filled with major accomplishments and victories. The American Army adopted many of Patton’s style of warfare and strategies. Patton demanded the most and got the most out of every solider and officer under his command. His efforts played a substantial role in America triumphing over the Axis powers.

Patton and Bradly were very different generals but were both very successful. The styles of the two were almost opposites of each other, nonetheless they strove for and achieved the same results. With Patton pushing his soldiers to their limits, and Bradley supporting them, America had a perfect recipe for victory. While I would most likely emulate Bradley, Patton was certainly the most successful of the two. While I do not agree with Patton being driven by results, he surely got them. Since I had the choice though, Bradley is who I would most likely have the same leadership style if I was in the same position. Regardless, both played their part in winning the war for America and the Allies. The world will forever be changed because of them.