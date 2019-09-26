Revised writing prompt #1

Matt Almansi

Editor: Ert Mihaly

September 3rd, 2019

Professor Powell

FYSM

While it is easy to think of someone as a natural-born leader, it is often the events they experience that ultimately shapes them as a person. True leaders need to anchor themselves in what they stand for, but in order to do this, they need to find out who they are and what they want to accomplish. That requires experience, perspective, and respect, which can only be developed over time, not birthed. Rulers such as Augustus of Rome and Dr. Martin Luther King act demonstrate how the hardships that one experiences ultimately shape how one develops leadership skills.

Gaius Octavius Thurinus, also known as Augustus, is highly regarded as Rome’s strongest leader, since he fixed a crumbling empire. Augustus was not born to a throne, but a village. His father was a prominent political figure, but unfortunately passed away when he was four. Augustus also suffered from multiple health problems as a child and because of this, he spent most of his time studying and learning within the confines of his home. Augustus’ intellect eventually drew the attention of his uncle Julius Caesar, who became extremely influential to Augustus. This is because he was able to witness how an unsuccessful leader acted and what actions lead to the ultimate demise of his predecessor. Rome went on to flourish under Gaius Octavian’s’ reign which granted him the title of Augustus, thus distinguishing him as a respected and empowered leader of the empire. However, Augustus was not born with natural leadership qualities. Instead, he had to dedicate himself to studying from books and people in order to become a leader. Nothing was simply guaranteed, his conquest required prowess and determination, and neither can be bought, birthed, or given. Augustus only became the man he was through experiences and the environment around him. He was too talented of a leader for his leadership skills to be solely inherited; his feats shaped him into a self-made leader.

A more modern example of an upstanding leader, whose efforts are still felt today, is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King has been credited with leading the modern-day civil rights movement and abolishing the discriminatory Jim Crow laws. King’s speeches, movements, and sacrifices brought forth the change that millions of African American citizens wanted and needed in America. King was not the first to enter the fray, nor was his style brand new. King calculated his movement. He used non-violent protest styles very similar to Gandhi and realized the only way to a resolve a conflict was through peace and nonviolent protests. King put himself in front of harm’s way, standing in jail cells and in front of riot control units. King showed altruistic traits for his cause. His protests lasted a little less than 13 years, and many steps backward were taken in order to move forward. King was born into racism, but not leadership. He fought every day, learning a new lesson per attempt, to achieve his dream of desegregating America and succeeded.

People say in order to truly master something it takes around 10,000 hours of experience, and the same goes for leadership. Augustus and Dr. King did not become leaders overnight. They worked vigorously to achieve the platform and role they deserved. There is a reason why people cannot just apply to be the owner of a company, the president of the United States, or a general in the armed forces. Leadership is a skill that must be forged and tested through trials and tribulation.

