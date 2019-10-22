Writing Prompt #6

Matt Almansi

Captain Miller’s decision was ultimately the best choice he could have made as a leader. Miller recognized his role and duties and followed them accordingly. He displayed great self-control by staying the correct course and not letting his subordinates lead him astray. Miller’s choice was the right one because he upheld his responsibilities and acted independently in his call.

Despite his decision eventually leading to his death, Miller as a leader must always obey and enforce the rules of the United States Army and Geneva conventions, specifically regarding prisoners of war. Captain Miller has no right to execute an enemy solider who surrendered himself to Miller and his platoon. Miller recognized that his job is to lead and enforce, not to be the most popular guy. Miller was smart in his choice since if he had given in to the wishes of others, he could be seen in the future as a pushover and he would be taken advantage of. However, he stayed firm in his choice and ordered his men off as their prisoner walked free. Miller’s decision was simply following his duties and further reinforcing his role as the leader, making it the right choice to let the German solider walk on.

Despite his decision to set the prisoner to walk free, eventually costing him his life, it was the right thing to do. Miller exposed the other side of being a leader which is making the hard and unpopular calls. It would have been very easy to get their revenge and kill the enemy solider right where he stood. However, that’s not how Miller can operate. While to the annoyance and disappointment to most of the platoon, Miller upheld the rules of war and good morals. Being a leader is understanding that there are things much bigger than being an individual. Miller is a representative of America’s army and must act accordingly. For if he and other leaders do not uphold the rules that they made and agreed upon, no one will. Thus, Captain Miller’s decision was the best possible thing he could have made; it followed the rules of war and he did not follow the thoughts of others but instead acted as a leader by commanding his soldiers to obey and respect his decision.