Patrick J. Dillon
Patrick Dillon
FYSM
Chuck Powell
September 18, 2019
Patton
After watching the movie “Patton’ my perspective on leadership changed. This movie helped me realize that there are many different types of leaders and this movie had two tremendous leaders that acted very different and had very different techniques. Although they were very different, both General Patton and Bradley were phenomenal leaders who both wanted the same thing in the end, to win.
“I do this job cause I am trained to do it, you do this job because you love it” Those were words said by general Bradley to Patton and that right there is one of the biggest differences between the two men. Although General Patton made more mistakes than Bradley did, this is a quality I want in my leader, I want someone who loves what they do and who wants to be there, not someone who is only there because they were assigned. After Patton was taken off command he said “Id crawl on my belly to get a command. For God Sake you gotta get me in this fight” this just shows how much he loves it and wants to be there. After messing up and getting kicked off command, most people would leave, but he didn’t. “Sir I can speak for the entire staff. We want to stay with you no matter what duty you are assigned to.” Lieutenant Charles said this to General Patton after he got in trouble and this just shows that even after making the mistakes he made, his unit was still going to stay by his side because they respected him and wanted him as there leader. He did mess up and he knew he messed up after slapping the soldier and calling him a God damn coward, but like a great leader does he came out in front of all his troops and apologized saying “I assure you I had no intention of being either harsh or cruel in my treatment of the soldier in question. My sole purpose was to try and restore in him some appreciation of his obligations as a man and as a soldier. If one can shame a coward, I felt one might help him to gain his self-respect. Now I freely admit that my method was wrong, and I hope you can understand my motive and accept this explanation and this apology.” He then went on saying “I wish I’d kissed the son of a bitch” to another lieutenant. This just shows that he truly is sorry and regrets. You don’t have to be perfect to be a great leader, nobody’s perfect, but you need to know when you are wrong and take responsibilities for what you have done, and General Patton did that. Later in the movie while Patton was still trying to get a command, Bradley said to him “You are loyal, dedicated. You’re one of the best commanders I’ve got. But you don’t know when to shut up George. You’re a pain in the neck.” Although Bradley was not wrong in what he was saying and sometimes Patton does say the wrong things, I don’t think there is anything wrong with that. Personally, I like my leader to have a personality and not really care what anybody has to say about him and that was how Patton did things. General Patton was both feared and respected by his soldiers and I think that in order to be a great leader that is the way it has to be. “If we are not victorious, let no one come back alive.” Before his final battle, this is what General Patton said to his troops and whether he was serious or not, this is the attitude I want my leader to have.
One of the last things General Patton said to his troops was “All good things come to an end. The best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life has been the honor and the privilege of commanding the third army.” This quote stood out to me because it showed that even though he did make mistakes from time to time and treated his troops harshly every now and then, he really did appreciate them and loved what he did. General Patton was a tremendous leader and would be a great person to emulate.