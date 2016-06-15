-
Leaders, Born or Made?
As the great Vince Lombardi said, “leaders are made, they are not born. They are made by hard effort, which is the price which all of us must pay to achieve any goal that is worthwhile.” For most people this is very true, the majority believe that leaders are made and not born. That doesn’t mean that some leaders are born with characteristics that might make them better leaders than others. Being bold or a risk taker for example. For the most part leaders are shaped by the experiences they have been through and by the people who have held a leadership role in their own personal life. We can clearly see how George Washington and Marquis de Lafayette were made into leaders from their life experiences, but were also born with some qualities that transformed them from good leaders into great leaders.
George Washington is no doubt a great leader, he is often compared to the great Cincinnatus of Rome. George Washington’s ability to inspire his men during the Revolutionary War was unmatched. He did not just have these abilities of a great leader. His experiences through life molded him into the great leader we all know him to be. He started off young at the age of eight watching his older step-brother join the British Navy. He watched with excitement and interest. He started by studying fencing and military science and in 1752 he was appointed as a district adjutant of the militia with the rank of major. The Governor who appointed him to this position, described him as efficient, dependable and courageous. Fast forward to the French and Indian war he was given command of several hundred militia men, George Washington distinguished himself as an officer and was made commander of all the virginia militia. This experience paired with his tactical Military intelligence led him to command the Continental Army to victory against the superior British Army. He used his intelligence, experience and courage to make tactical decisions and lead his men to victory in key battles like the surprise attack on the Hessians in Trenton. His experiences in the French and Indian War plus his intelligence made him into the great leader who won the Revolutionary War and lead the United States of America as its first President.
Another example of why leaders are mostly made is Marquis de Lafayette. Marquis de Lafayette was a French officer that served in the Revolutionary War. He is a great example of how leaders are made because he was mentored by George Washington. Lafayette boldly rode fourth to command a successful retreat at the Battle of Brandywine, and even though he became injured in this battle, he made a name for himself in other battles as well. Lafayette was considered a great leader, A Hero of Two Worlds, due to his involvement in the Revolutionary War and his achievements in France. Although he was only nineteen when he was an officer in the Revolutionary war, the experience he gained with the mentoring from George Washington allowed him to be a great leader.
Although most of their leadership skills were derived from experience and mentoring, there are some qualities that can not be learned. These are personality traits, both George Washington and Marquis de Lafayette were bold and courageous. George Washington was described by his Governor with that word, he also proved it in battle with his daring crossing of the Delaware River and surprise attack on the Hessians. Marquis de Lafayette also proved it in his battles, specifically in the Battle of Brandywine. These two men are great examples of how good leaders are made, but occasionally have an advantage to be born with certain traits that make them even better leaders.
