Current Moodle Error – March 24

This post is to let you know that we are aware of a current Moodle issue that we are actively trying to fix, but in the meantime here are some workarounds that you can try to use to get past the error.

For the past few days Trinity users have intermittently come across the error screen shown below.

This error does not mean that you have done anything wrong. It means Moodle itself is having a problem. However, it does not mean that the site won’t work at all and in fact you can often get it to work again after re-loading pages a few times.

The best way to get past this error is to type in the address again and again until you get to your dashboard. Refreshing the page does not seem to be an effective way to do this. Once you get back to your dashboard, it is helpful to open any new links in a new window or tab. For example if you want to open a course from your dashboard you should right click (CNTL on a Mac) on the course name and then click open link in new tab. This is not a foolproof way to avoid getting the error message again but it can be helpful.

The error is intermittent and many times Moodle will go back to behaving normally after a few minutes, so be patient and eventually it will work again.

For classes using discussions in Moodle, it is recommended that students write their answers in a Word document and then paste them into the Moodle response space in case this error should occur and the response doesn’t post or save properly.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work on correcting the issue.