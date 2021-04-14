Using Blind Grading Feature

One of the great features that Moodle allows for is blind grading. When you create a new assignment in Moodle, one of the many settings that can tailored is the “Grading” setting. One grading option is “Anonymous Submissions,” which you can switch to “yes” as shown on the screenshot below.

Students are then each assigned a Participant ID number in place of their name. You can choose to “reveal student identities” (see screenshot below), but this would work only after all the assignments have been graded to keep this process blind.

To make sure that the grading remains blind, it is worthwhile to ask students not to include their names in the submitted pdfs or Word documents. It is also recommended to create several practice assignments before using this feature to grade something major.