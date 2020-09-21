Using Respondus LockDown Browser and Monitor

Respondus remote proctoring of exams is now available for any Moodle quiz activity. There are two proctoring systems available:

LockDown browser, where students take the quiz through an application on their desktop that does not allow internet activity, web browsing or the use of any other applications. Respondus Monitor, which uses a webcam to monitor the student during the exam. Recordings are saved and then can be viewed by the instructor. You must also use LockDown browser in order to use Respondus Monitor.

To get started with Respondus, turn on editing in your Moodle course, and then select ‘Add a block.’ Choose the Respondus block, and then you will access the Respondus dashboard through the block. It is recommended that you post a practice quiz for your students so they can get comfortable with using Respondus before using it with a high-stakes assessment.

One hour training video for instructors: http://web.respondus.com/monitor-training/

LockDown Browser resources: https://web.respondus.com/he/lockdownbrowser/resources/

Respondus Monitor resources: https://web.respondus.com/he/monitor/resources/

Rapid rollout instructions and FAQs for instructors: https://web.respondus.com/rapid-rollout-instructors/