Tiara Desire-Brisard ’19 Speaks On Public Humanities in Hartford

By Brendan W. Clark ’21
Editor-in-Chief
Tiara Desire-Brisard ’19, a Public Policy and Law and English major, was recently featured in a post on the Center for Hartford Engagement and Research (CHER) website. Desire-Brisard is a model student who demonstrates an engagement with a core principle of the Public Policy and Law Department: collaborative work with an emphasis on community.
The Department could not be prouder of Desire-Brisard and her contributions with CHER. Check out her commentary at the link below!
Tiara Desire-Brisard ’19 Talks Public Humanities in Hartford