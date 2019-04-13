Tiara Desire-Brisard ’19 Speaks On Public Humanities in Hartford

By Brendan W. Clark ’21

Editor-in-Chief

Tiara Desire-Brisard ’19, a Public Policy and Law and English major, was recently featured in a post on the Center for Hartford Engagement and Research (CHER) website. Desire-Brisard is a model student who demonstrates an engagement with a core principle of the Public Policy and Law Department: collaborative work with an emphasis on community.

The Department could not be prouder of Desire-Brisard and her contributions with CHER.  Check out her commentary at the link below!

Tiara Desire-Brisard ’19 Talks Public Humanities in Hartford

