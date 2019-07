By Brendan W. Clark ’21

Editor-in-Chief

Public Policy and Law Program Director Renny Fulco recently spoke with New England Public Radio about the legacy of the late Justice John Paul Stevens, who passed away earlier this month.

Fulco reminds us that “Justice Steven’s North Star was fundamental fairness, the bedrock upon which our legal system stands,” and praises his collegiality and respect for the courts.

You can listen to the full segment at WFCR’s website here.