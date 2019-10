By Brendan W. Clark ’21

Editor-in-Chief

Public Policy and Law Alumnus and former contributor to The Policy Voice Brooke LePage ’19 recently co-authored a piece in The Hill that addresses the important policy issue of student loan debt and offers some solutions to the crisis. You can read LePage’s piece here.

The Department could not be prouder of our alumnus Brooke and encourages all current and prospective students to read the piece and engage with the questions it raises.