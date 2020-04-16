PBPL Federalism Course and Their Study of COVID-19 Featured By Trinity

By Brendan W. Clark ’21

Editor-in-Chief

Public Policy and Law Program Director Renny Fulco and the students of her “Federalism and Public Policy” course were recently featured by Trinity College for their continued study of COVID-19 and how federalism plays a role in dictating government efforts to combat the virus.

Speaking as a current (and very proud!) student in the federalism course, we’ve been receiving news articles regularly from Professor Fulco; we receive a curated, weekly selection of stories on COVID-19 from TA extraordinaire Dayna Vadala ’21; and Professor Fulco and Dayna are working to organize a discussion this weekend about the virus and federal and state responses via Zoom.

Before Trinity shifted to remote learning at the start of March, Professor Fulco also quickly adapted to ensure that COVID discussion and the federal response figured prominently in our discussions.

You can check out the post here or view below on LinkedIn to see some fabulous comments and thoughts from our program’s outstanding alumni and alumnae.

Even as we’re all apart, the lessons of Public Policy and Law continue to remain as relevant as ever for current students and alums alike.