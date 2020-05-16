Congratulations to PBPL Major Anthony Davis ’20, Fulbright ETA Recipient for Malaysia

By Brendan W. Clark ’21

The Public Policy and Law Department is very proud of Anthony Davis ’20, a senior Public Policy and Law major who was announced as a recipient of the U.S. Student Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship (ETA) grant for Malaysia this week.

The grant allows Davis to “provide assistance to local English teachers” in Malaysia while “serving as cultural ambassadors for the United States,” Trinity reported.

Davis told Trinity that he “fundamentally believe[s] education is one of the greatest equalizers” and is “excited to lend my energies to the classroom and the Malaysian society overall.”

Public Policy and Law Program Director Renny Fulco told the College that “Anthony is intellectually engaged, passionate, and committed to social justice” and that he “believes in the transformative power of education to teach tolerance and compassion and open doors to opportunity.”

Congratulations again, Anthony!