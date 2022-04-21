April 2022: Works & Achievements

From Los Angeles, California and double-majoring in environmental science and public policy and law, Skye Embray ’23 was elected to receive Barry Goldwater Scholarships from a pool of more than 5,000 applicants from across the country! Read more about what Skye has to say! Congratulations, Syke!

An Associate Professor of Political Science and Public Policy & Law and Director of CHER, Abigail Fisher Williamson researches and teaches on immigration policy, health policy, urban politics, and political behavior. In April 2022 Professor Williamson co-authored an article published in The Conversation, arguing for more rigid policies to address structural inequities. You can read Professor Williamson’s piece here!

Connecticut cannot make the same mistake twice. Ban noncompete agreements. by Panop (Nop) Phongpetra ’23

Connecticut cannot afford costly carceral health disparities by Marisol Garcia ’22

