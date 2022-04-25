Congratulations to PBPL Major Marisol Garcia ’22, Published Author of Op-Ed

By Panop (Nop) Phongpetra ’23

Editor-in-Chief

The Public Policy and Law Department is very proud of Marisol Garcia ’22, a senior Public Policy and Law major whose op-ed was published in the Connecticut Mirror‘s Viewpoints!

For the Public Policy and Law Internship (PBPL-398) course, students are required to submit written academic assignments that are related to the internship placement and the students’ area of concentration in the major. One component is an op-ed piece on a policy issue or question that is related to the work of the organization.

Reflecting on her work, Marisol said, “as a formerly-incarcerated woman who provided hospice care in the prison, I struggled with receiving letters from my friend who is still there with stories of her sub-par treatment. Regardless of the crime, no human being should suffer poor treatment in the senior portion in life. Given my freedom, I made it my mission to pursue policy changes for both criminal justice and healthcare for formerly incarcerated individuals.”

You can read Marisol’s op-ed below or here. Congratulations again, Marisol!

To view other published op-ed pieces by students in the department, click here.