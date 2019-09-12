Major General Scholfield’s Quote and Gettysurg

Robert Mihaly

Leadership, War and Hollywood

Chuck Powell

13 September 2019

Discipline

Discipline is an absolute necessity in an army. If an army does not have discipline then you can not really call it an army. An army can not complete its assignments without discipline, since it allows the leader of the army to command their troops in an orderly manner to complete their objective. Officers can obtain discipline in different ways. One way is to earn the respect of his soldiers so that when the officer commands them they will want to obey. The other way is to be harsh and cruel, although in this case the officer is not really gaining discipline, rather he is getting the soldiers to obey from fear. I think the officer leading from fear is no way for an officer to really have his or her soldiers trust them in battle. The movie Gettysburg has two great scenes that show that gaining respect and commanding in certain voice and fashion that inspires the men to obey.

The first scene that portrays the quotation by Major General Scholfield and my opinion is when Colonel Chamberlain is talking to the mutineer soldiers from the second Maine regiment. The soldiers did not want to serve under any other regiment except the second Maine and were just overall done fighting in the war. Colonel Chamberlain had the authority and permission to shoot them if they did not obey. However, Colonel Chamberlain did not choose to do this. Instead, he ordered that the men be fed, since they were not allowed to eat prior to this. Colonel Chamberlain proceeded to hear out their story and why they would not fight. Then he gave them a speech about why he is fighting this war: so that every man can be free. He inspired the mutineers to come with them, and eventually to fight with them. He was not harsh and he did not punish them, and instead he inspired them and gained their respect. This led to them trusting him in battle and charging down the hill to defeat the rebels. This is a prime example of how to get men to follow you without hesitation without being harsh as Major General Scholfield says.

Another great example from Gettysburg is during Pickett’s Charge. When the Confederate Soldiers were caught up on the fence and about to retreat Brigadier General Lewis Armistead stabbed his sword through his hat and surged forward yelling for the soldiers to charge and break the lines of the Federal Army. The men behind him immediately climbed over the fence and charged forward with Armistead leading. The men under his command did this because they have respect for Armistead and he cares about them. Armistead inspired his men and they followed him without hesitation.This is because they respect and trust Brigadier General Lewis Armistead. Armistead shows that he cares for his soldiers by being the first one in the charge. This proves that he would do anything that he orders his men to do. You can not get this magnitude of trust and discipline out of soldiers if you control them by fear. If Armistead was cruel and always punished his men, they would not have instinctively followed him into the breach. They would have turned and ran and left him to be slaughtered. This just proves Schofield’s saying on how to get discipline out soldiers by inspiring and making them want to obey their officers

Overall Major General Scholfield in my opinion is completely right. In order to achieve true discipline, the officer has to earn the soldiers respect and inspire them to obey. The examples from Gettysburg of Colonel Chamberlain and General Lewis Armistead prove this. If they controlled their men under their command with fear of punishment then they would not have had the unhesitating discipline and willingness of them to obey their orders. If the officers do it right, they will not have to punish their men at all for not being disciplined. Major General Scholfield’s quotation and my opinion on it is proven through the examples in Gettysburg.