Robert Mihaly

Chuck Powell

Leadership, War and Lit.

20 September 2019

General Patton and General Bradley

The movie Patton showcases two major Generals in World War II, General Patton and General Bradley. These two Generals were both very successful during the war, but they had completely different personalities and leading styles. General Patton was more of a hard ass and pushed his men beyond any limitations. General Bradley nicknamed “The Soldiers General”, took a more compassionate approach; being more of a soldier with the rank of General. Personally, I would rather emulate General Patton than General Bradley, due to his leadership style and the results that he got. Overall, both General Patton and General Bradley were very successful; but due to results and time in command I believe that General Patton was more successful overall.

These two Generals could not be more different in their styles of leading and their personality. General Patton was driven by the will to win, the phrase, the ends justify the means comes to mind. General Patton will do anything to win and does not care how or what has to be done. He pushes his soldiers to levels that others would think to be impossible. While all the other Generals doubted him, he pulled his men out of a fight in the middle of winter, marched one hundred miles with no sleep, hot food or rest and immediately into a fight to save the 101st Airborne. General Patton was not very liked by his soldiers due to his harsh ways of pushing his men. In the end he received much glory from this action and to him this justified what had to be done to achieve this. General Bradlaey on the other hand is not so hard and relentless. He is more compassionate and kind to his men. He really takes into account what the men go through and how they are feeling. He is not driven by glory and the want to win like General Patton is. While General Patton would be only focused on taking an objective no matter what it takes, General Bradley would be more considerate of how many casualties there would be and the overall well being of the soldiers. For example, in the movie General Patton wanted an amphibious operation to be done that would require the men to land on a beach under heavy fire so that the rest of the army could continue moving forward. General Bradley protests because the men are fatigued and the casualties would be high. General Patton wanted to reach the city of Messina before the British; this justified the operation to General Patton. This shows why General Bradley owned the nickname “The Soldiers General”

While General Bradley may have been more well liked by his men, I would want to emulate General Patton. I pick General Patton because I agree with his leading style and find some similarities between him and I. I am really interested in military history, past and present. Throughout the movie General Patton makes references about historic battles and even makes his plans of attack based on what happened thousands of years ago. His invasion of Italy was based off of what the Athenians did in 415 BC, which was to invade Sicily first. Being the History buff that I am, I see myself doing things because of how they were done in the past. Second, I agree with General Patton’s way of going about how to win, frankly shit needs to be done to win, and if a hill needs to be taken then it has to be taken and there is no excuse for it not to be. If that requires the person in command to be harsh, as long as the objective is taken then it is worth it. General Patton’s relentlessness, brutal training and extreme high standard of discipline is what allowed him to march to Bastogn and halt the Germans advance. His ideology of ruthlessness in war and his willingness to win appeals to me. He is who I would emulate, simply because his methods achieved results.

General Patton and General Bradley were both very successful in World War II. Overall, I believe General Patton to be the better commander and more successful one of the two. Although, General Bradley commanded more troops than Patton ever did, the movie shows that General Patton was more successful in the time he had and with the troops he commanded. Throughout the movie, General Patton was a constant worry for the Germans. They called him the allies best General in the movie and even when he was out of command for months the Germans were still worried about where and when Patton was going to attack. He had a fear factor that General Bradley did not have. In the movie, General Patton did not have all the resources he needed, at one point his tanks ran out of gas and was still fighting the enemy. He drove farther and quicker than any other army through the German lines. His Third Army also inflicted more casualties than others shown by the record the Germans kept in the movie. General Patton’s ability to push his troops paired with his results and with less overall time he had commanding than Bradley shows that General Patton was more successful than General Bradley.

In the end, both Generals were very successful with very different mindsets and personalities. General Patton being more harsh and ruthless while General Bradley was more kind and compassionate. While he was more unpopular with his soldiers, I would emulate General Patton due to his results. Although, both Generals are great I believe that General Patton was more successful due to his results and limited time commanding. In the present day, we have both Generals to thank for helping defeat the Nazis in WWII.