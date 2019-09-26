Revised Essay

Robert Mihaly, Editor: Matt Almansi

Leadership, War & Hollywood

09 September 2019

Leaders, Born or Made?

As the great Vince Lombardi said, “leaders are made, they are not born. They are made by hard effort, which is the price which all of us must pay to achieve any goal that is worthwhile.” This quote can not be more true. Leaders become great from the experiences in their lifetime and from people who have held leadership positions to them in their life. History can show how great leaders become great from past experiences and from leaders who have led or mentored them. We can clearly see how George Washington and Marquis de Lafayette were made into great leaders from their life experiences.

George Washington is no doubt a great leader. He is often compared to the great Cincinnatus of Rome. George Washington’s ability to inspire his men during the Revolutionary War was unmatched: there are not many people who could have inspired the Continental Army through the winter at Valley Forge. He did not just have these abilities of a great leader. His experiences through life molded him into the great leader we all know him to be. He started off young at the age of eight watching his older step-brother join the British Navy. He watched with excitement and interest which taught how to be attentive. He started by studying fencing and military science and in 1752 he was appointed as a district adjutant of the militia with the rank of major. The Governor who appointed him to this position, described him as efficient, dependable and courageous. This taught him discipline and commitment. Fast forward to the French and Indian war he when he was given command of several hundred militia men, where George Washington distinguished himself as an officer and was made commander of all the virginia militia. The experiences and discipline learned from his time as a major helped to distinguish himself. This experience paired with his tactical military intelligence learned from studying hard at a young age led him to command the Continental Army to victory against the superior British Army. He used his intelligence and experience to make tactical decisions and lead his men to victory in key battles like the surprise attack on the Hessians in Trenton. His experiences in the French and Indian War plus his intelligence made him into the great leader who won the Revolutionary War and lead the United States of America as its first President.

Another example of why leaders are made not born is Marquis de Lafayette. Marquis de Lafayette was a French officer that served in the Revolutionary War. He is a great example of how leaders are made because he was mentored by George Washington. Lafayette boldly rode fourth to command a successful retreat at the Battle of Brandywine, and even though he became injured in this battle, he made a name for himself here and in other battles as well. Lafayette was considered a great leader, A Hero of Two Worlds, due to his involvement in the Revolutionary War and his achievements in the French Revolution. His time in the Revolutionary War no doubt helped him to be an influence in the French Revolution by teaching him how to inspire people and make good decisions under stress. Although he was only nineteen when he was an officer in the Revolutionary war, the experience he gained from George Washington allowed him to become a great leader.

These two great leaders became great due to their experiences in their life. George Washington learned the necessary skills to be a great leader from his early years commanding militia as a major and in The French and Indian War. This allowed him to win the Revolutionary War against a superior opponent and lead America in its first years as president. Marqui de Lafayette learned his leadership skills in the same way; from experiences in his life and from George Wshington himself. He imitates George Washington by riding forward in the Battle of Brandywine, which was a bold act. George Washington had his bold acts in the Crossing of the Delaware and the surprise attack in Trenton. These two leaders are great examples on how leaders are made and not born.

