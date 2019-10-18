Captain Miller’s Decision

Robert Mihaly

Professor Powell

Leadership, War and Hollywood

18 October 2019

Leadership Decision

Captain Miller was faced with a very difficult decision with the German prisoner that his unit attained. He had two options, one was to shoot the prisoner like his men wanted to or he could let him go. Captain Miller decided to let the prisoner go, even though that it came with repercussions for the unit and for him specifically; it was the right decision. It was the right decision because he followed the rules of war and it was morally right.

According to the Geneva Convention it is illegal to shoot a prisoner of war. If Captain Miller was to shoot the German then he and his unit would have committed a war crime. If anybody else found out they could all be tried for war crimes. Captain Miller was acting in the best interest of his unit by protecting them from committing a war crime. Not only was he protecting his unit he was upholding his duty as an officer in the United States Army. He made the decision himself not allowing his decision to be influenced by his men. It is his responsibility to keep his men disciplined and uphold the rules, and by making the decision to let the German go he did his duty as an officer.

The second reason I believe Captain Miller made the correct decision is because it is the right thing to do. The German surrender and is in the care of the American troops. If they killed him they would be committing murder. Taking another’s life without just cause is morally wrong. Even though a war is going on, the German surrendered and is no longer up in arms against the unit. There is no just cause for them to kill the German soldier, and they do not have the right to decide whether he should live or die. Captain Miller protected the unit again from committing an act that they might regret later because that act was morally wrong and the unit’s judgement could have been impaired due to their anger for their fallen comrade. Captain Miller made the right decision because it was morally right.

I disagree with the question saying that Captain Miller’s decision to let the Prisoner go was the wrong one because of the bad outcome it had on the unit and specifically for Captain Miller himself. I disagree because his decision to let the German go was morally right, he upheld his duty as an officer in the United States Army, and he protected his unit from being tried for war crimes as well as keeping them from making a decision that might haunt them later in life.