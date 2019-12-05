Robert Mihaly

Professor Powell

Leadership, Hollywood and War

06 December 2019

What I learned?

One of the most important lessons about leadership I learned from the movies from class is that anyone can be a leader. This lesson comes from the movie Saving Private Ryan, the scene when Captain Miller tells his men about what he used to do back in the United States before the war. He tells them that he was just a school teacher, a regular guy, he was not anyone special, he did not have super powers or anything that would really differentiate him from others. In the simplest words, he is just a normal guy. This is valuable because it proves that Leaders are not born they are made. To be honest I already believed this was the case, this just reinforced this. When I was the Captain of my highschool, one job is to help the next Captain to learn how to lead and knowing that anybody can do it helped my teammate Nick find it in himself to become a great leader who is now Captain of an undefeated team. It has already helped me, and can help me in the future by not allowing myself to allow anybody else to say that I can not lead a team or whatever leadership I may find myself in. It also will help in helping others become leaders.

The greatest lesson I learned from the book is Path Goal theory. In a very dumbed downed way of thinking about the theory, essentially it is doing anything to achieve your goal and others by motivating them. Challenges are not always announced, and no plan survives first contact. This can help me in the future because it has taught me how to achieve goals by thinking of different paths and by teaching me the different ways to motivate your followers to achieve the goal. This can be done through different leadership styles and by individually adhering to the need of the followers to motivate them to achieve the goal.

One thing I learned from our in class discussions is that a good leader takes ten percent of the credit and ninety percent of the blame. The story of the broken tank in the water in the water being the fault of one Chuck Powell because it is his job to get those tanks across the water. I think this is important because it teaches one to take responsibility for one’s actions and it will help the leader build trust with his followers. I think this can help me in the future because it will allow me to be a good leader and to help my followers to trust me and to want to work for me. In the end it will allow me to complete objectives efficiently and well if my followers trust and want to work for me.