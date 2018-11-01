Compromised Passwords Being Used in Porn Scam

There is a new and prevalent scam going around leveraging compromised passwords, which threatens to publish porn watching habits unless you pay hush money in Bitcoin.

How it often works is that users receive an email with one of their old passwords in the subject line in a format similar to what is shown in the article below by Brian Krebs:

https://krebsonsecurity.com/2018/07/sextortion-scam-uses-recipients-hacked-passwords/

New variations reference smartphone hacking but follow a similar pattern.

What should you do? Mark the message as spam/junk or delete the message.

Wondering how the scammer knows one of your passwords? Go to https://haveibeenpwned.com and enter your email address(es). This site will let you know about website compromises that may have contained your username and password. Then, change your passwords on all of those sites. You can also sign up for alerts so that you are notified if one of your passwords becomes compromised in the future. Also, please use different passwords for your Trinity, personal, and financial accounts so that if one password gets breached, it doesn’t give access to everything.

Stay Safe Online.

Antonio Crespo

Chief Information Security Officer