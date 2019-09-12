Leadership, War, and Hollywood Writing Prompt #2

An army should be known for how well it fights. This is and has been the goal for many armies, present and past, from the Spartans all the way up to the four branches of the US Military. There are many factors that can influence how well an army fights, such as battlefield conditions, whether or not the troops are well supplied, etc. By far the most determinant factor, however, is morale. An army can not fight well if its soldiers do not wish to fight. Demoralization can lead to defeat, as demoralized soldiers may rout, surrender, or they just won’t fight as well as soldiers with high morale. In any case, leaders should be aware of this fact. If one man wishes not to fight, his officers shouldn’t force upon him the rifle and bayonet. Rather, the officers should show compassion; they should ask the man why he chooses not to fight, or try to convince them to take up arms. The officer must not force the man to fight unless there are no options left. A man who is inspired to fight, to rally behind his comrades, will be a more effective fighter than 10 men who were forced to fight. There’s a quote by Maj. Gen. Schofield that exemplifies this. Schofield writes,

“The discipline which makes the soldiers of a free country reliable in battle is not to be gained by harsh or tyrannical treatment. On the contrary, such treatment is far more likely to destroy than to make an army. It is possible to impart instruction and to give commands in such a manner and such a tone of voice to inspire in the soldier no feeling but an intense desire to obey, while the opposite manner and tone of voice cannot fail to excite strong resentment and a desire to disobey. The one mode or the other of dealing with subordinates springs from a corresponding spirit in the breast of the commander. He who feels the respect which is due to others cannot fail to inspire in them regard for himself, while he who feels, and hence manifests, disrespect toward others, especially his inferiors, cannot fail to inspire hatred against himself.”

To me, Schofield’s words mean that an officer shouldn’t use force to get men to fight. He states that “such treatment is far more likely to destroy than to make an army”, meaning that if an officer uses force, he is most likely going to undermine his current strength rather than build it up. Schofield concludes by stating that, if an officer respects his subordinates, his subordinates will respect him; and he who disrespects his subordinates will garner hatred from them. In essence, Schofield is saying that the golden rule also applies to the army. As an example of this, let’s look at Colonel Joshua Chamberlain, commander of the 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry Regiment, as he is depicted in Gettysburg (1993).

Colonel Joshua Chamberlain gained fame for his action holding the Union left flank at Little Round Top during the battle of Gettysburg. During the second day of fighting there, he and his men held strong against three rebel assaults. They eventually routed the rebels during a bayonet charge performed as a reaction to the third Rebel charge, necessitated by the fact that the 20th Maine was running out of ammunition. While this is certainly admirable, this isn’t the moment we are looking for. Earlier on in Gettysburg the film, Colonel Chamberlain was shown to have been assigned men from the 2nd Maine. The 2nd Maine had been disbanded because their enlistments ran out, but about 120 men had inadvertently signed up for longer than their comrades. They were (understandably) mad when they found out that they had to keep serving while their friends could go home. As a result of this, they refused to fight. The Union army, not knowing what to do with these men, decided to assign them to the nearest regiment from Maine, that being the 20th Infantry of course. Due to combat losses, the 20th Maine had been whittled down to a fraction of their original size. They only outnumbered the men from the 2nd Maine by about 2:1. When Colonel Chamberlain was assigned these men, his orders stipulated that he could use whatever force he deemed necessary to get them to fight, even the threat of execution. Chamberlain decided not to do this, and instead treated these men with compassion, hearing out their grievances and providing them with food. He said that he wouldn’t make them fight, to do so would be their own choice; but that they did have to come with him and his men for now. Colonel Chamberlain’s compassion would prove decisive, as, out of those 120 men, 114 decided to fight with him on the march to Gettysburg. At Gettysburg, near the peak of Little Round Top, he talked to the final six and they, too, decided to take up arms with him. This would prove crucial, as Chamberlain would need every man possible defending the heights from the rebels. They were the Union left; there was no one next to them, so they had no option but to hold their ground, even performing a desperate yet gallant bayonet charge to do so. All hands would have to be on deck, and this problem was exaggerated even more by the aforementioned fact that the 20th Maine had taken heavy casualties in previous combat. Therefore, it was crucial that the men of the disbanded 2nd Maine assisted in the fighting. Colonel Chamberlain can be commended for this, too; had he not convinced the men to fight, the day might have been won by the rebels. This proves that coercion and threatening is no way to get an army to fight; doing so will get a commander nowhere. His men will not respect him and will not fight alongside him. Thusly, it is through mutual respect that a true leader-follower relationship is gained, and that is the key to success not just in the military, but in everyday life as well.

In sum, the quote from Schofield is important because it explains how treating people with respect is important when leading. A good leader will attempt to build a respectful relationship with their followers, so that their followers are more willing to do things for the leader when requested. They will not use coercion or force to make their followers do something. If they’re doing things right they will either have a follower that is willing to do said thing, or the leader could lead by example and do it themselves. As mentioned above, Colonel Chamberlain could have easily forced the men transferred from the 2nd Maine to fight against their will, but he elected not to, instead taking the time to hear out their grievances and persuading them to fight. That is why respect is a key aspect of a follower-leader relationship, for without mutual respect, the group would grind to a halt.