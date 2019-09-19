Leadership, War, and Hollywood Writing Prompt #3

The generation that fought in World War 2 is commonly known as the greatest generation, and for good reason. These men and women fought hard to stamp out the evil rising in the heart of Europe and in the land of the rising sun. Thanks to them, I’m able to live my life freely. While the soldiers, sailors, and airmen are ultimately the people who sacrificed the most for liberty, it is important to remember their leaders as well. A nation may have a good fighting spirit, but without the generals, admirals, and other important leaders to back that up, they aren’t going anywhere. Thankfully, however, we seem to have no shortage of them too! Many great leaders came out of World War 2, such as Field Marshal Montgomery, Admiral Nimitz, and Field Marshal Zhukov, to name a few, but there were two generals who proved crucial to the American effort in the western theater. Generals Patton and Bradley both led parts of the American army with great diligence and vigor, and without them, the US Army would have been at a great disadvantage. For all their merit, however, both generals were pretty much polar opposites when it came to how they led their men. General Bradley and General Patton both had opposing leadership styles. Bradley was a pretty cautious man and a thorough planner. He constantly put himself in the shoes of his subordinates and tried his best to minimize casualties, allowing his men to take a day or two’s rest when needed. General Patton, on the other hand, was more focused on getting the war done with as soon as possible. His philosophy was to keep attacking to no end; show the Germans no mercy and keep advancing no matter the casualties.

General Bradley was a more cautious man; he put greater emphasis on building up a relationship with his followers rather than keeping up an advance. He was rather remorseful and compassionate. Bradley had seen the horrors of war firsthand; therefore, he tried his best to keep casualties down. When the fight became grueling, the combat tough, General Bradley was the type of guy to allow his men to rest for a day or two before continuing the assault. He recognized that the objective needed to be taken, but he personally valued the lives of his men over some piece of turf in Europe. General Bradley was certainly effective in achieving his goal of driving back the Germans, but he took his time getting there, methodically planning out his action in order to ensure that his men suffered as few casualties as possible.

General Patton, on the other hand, was overly ambitious. He wanted to keep the pressure on the Germans up no matter the cost. General Patton was certainly a military man; he graduated from West Point in 1909 and served in both World Wars. He was a soldier, through and through. Patton believed in reincarnation, and believed that he was a soldier who fought in many diverse conflicts throughout his past lives. He believed that the most glorious and manly thing a man could do was to die in combat, and he looked down upon those who were hospitalized due to shellshock. He had no mercy for them, believing them to be cowards. General Patton was also a bit of a loose cannon. He believed that his version of the battle plan was best, and he would sometimes disobey orders from his superiors and execute his own plan. Due to both this and the fact that he was in hot water for slapping an enlisted man who was in a field hospital suffering from PTSD, as well as the fact that he was notorious among the German high command, he was placed in charge of a fake unit designed to fool the Germans into thinking that D-Day was going to happen at Calais. This proved crucial to the success of Operation Overlord, as the belief that the landings at Normandy were just diversionary attacks allowed the Allies to break through, since the Germans held their forces at Calais in anticipation of Patton’s “real” invasion. Overall, General Patton was a very driven and goal-focused commander. While his men didn’t necessarily like him all the time due to his ruthlessness, he certainly was effective in his goal of pushing the Germans back and, in his own words, “causing the other poor, dumb bastard to die for his country”.

Both General Bradley and General Patton saw great success in their actions during World War 2. While Patton saw less success due to aforementioned scandal, his leadership tactics were just as effective as Bradley’s. Both men are truly role models for up and coming leaders today, but there’s one big question: of the two styles of leadership, which one should today’s leaders try to emulate? Well, the truth is, leaders should do a mix of both, depending on the situation. There’s no one true fashion that is effective for every possible obstacle that a leader might face. Instead, a leader should try to adapt to the situation and use whatever style they deem necessary. For example, if the situation is urgent and the problem needs to be solved as soon as possible, the leader should be more like Patton and orders should be aggressive yet clear. When everything is chaos it becomes necessary for the leader to avoid beating around the bush and be direct with their commands in order to get work done. On the other hand, if it’s the average Tuesday in the shop and things are pretty quiet work wise, there’s no need to have R Lee Ermey yelling at everyone to do something instead of just sitting around. When things are much more calm, the leader should adapt to this and focus on building up relationships with their employees. All in all, both Generals have a good grasp on how to lead; however, they both aren’t perfect and could do with reading the other person’s book once in a while, to put it in Patton’s words.