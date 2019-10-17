Leadership, War, and Hollywood Writing Prompt #6

I disagree with the notion that Captain Miller made a wrong decision. Yes, with the benefit of foresight we know that his decision did not turn out well for him and his men. But when we limit ourselves to this plane of thinking, we leave out a key feature of Captain Miller’s decision: he was working with limited knowledge. Captain Miller didn’t know certain variables – mostly the prisoner’s likelihood of being liberated by his Wehrmact allies. Additionally, there were moral constraints in his decision. Some of his men would have been seriously against executing a prisoner, especially given that to do so would break the Geneva convention. Therefore, to say that Captain Miller made a bad decision in letting the prisoner walk free isn’t necessarily fair to argue, as Captain Miller was working with limited knowledge and around moral constraints.

Captain Miller was definitely working with limited information when he made his decision to release the prisoner. Let’s take a moment to put ourselves in his shoes and look at what he was probably thinking about. Captain Miller was most likely more concerned with his platoon’s mission. Since they had to be mobile, taking the prisoner with them was out of the question – to do so would place a great burden on his men, as he would need to both feed the prisoner and have at least one man guarding him. Rations and manpower were both in short supply already, and taking a prisoner would have only exasperated this problem. Additionally, it wasn’t like he could execute the prisoner. Despite the fact that the prisoner had killed one of their men, it would have been both immoral and illegal to execute the prisoner. There’s an old saying that goes, “an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind”. This quote is especially applicable here, as exacting revenge upon the prisoner would have, in essence, turned Miller and his men immoral. Lastly, there’s the fact that it was a gamble whether or not the prisoner would have been picked up by his own men. They didn’t know if there would be allies behind them ready to handle the prisoner or not, but due to the reasons stated above, they had to trust that there would be. For these reasons, Captain Miller can not be blamed for his decision, as he was working with very limited information when making his decision.

In conclusion, it wasn’t necessarily a bad decision for Captain Miller to release the prisoner. Yes, it was unlucky for the prisoner to be picked up by the German army again, but Captain Miller couldn’t really afford to take prisoners. To do so would have been costly, as the prisoner would have required both a guard and extra rations; providing both would have subtracted from the unit’s fighting potential. Captain Miller couldn’t have executed the prisoner either; doing so is both immoral and a war crime. Overall, working with what limited information he had at the time, releasing the prisoner was clearly the most moral and practical option.

My viewing of Platoon only served to justify my views of Captain Miller’s decision. The burning of the village is unjustified. While it is true that the village may have been supporting the NVA, going so far as burning the village to the ground is not the correct reaction. It’s like invading Iraq because they might have WMDs – while the cause is justified in some right, the fact that the accusations are unconfirmed means that the actions are unjustified. Additionally, it is important to remember that these are civilians. While it could be true that the village chief was lying about not supporting the NVA, that doesn’t mean that the town deserves to burn. Most of the residents of the village are completely innocent – they’re children, women, senior citizens, they don’t have a part in the fight. To kill them is not only unjustified, it is completely inhumane. My views of causing bloodshed of noncombatants have not changed. No matter the reason, no matter what they may have done to you, killing someone who has either surrendered or who has not directly taken part in the fighting is wholly immoral.