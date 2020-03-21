Getting Started

One way to contribute to this blog will be to share your impressions/thoughts/reflections, over and above the concrete assignments due on Moodle, about the assigned reading or writing assignments. To add a post, look at the top menu bar above, and click “+New” and you’ll see a dropdown menu for “Post.” After you’ve created your post look to the right for the menu “Categories” and be sure that the box for the right category ( “Reflections,” “Stories” or “Resources”) is checked before you click on the blue “Update” button. You can also “tag” your posting using keywords of your choosing that you add to the box on the right.