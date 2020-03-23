Bruce Holsinger writes that historical fiction “is a genre of imaginative narratives set in the past, whose authors make a deliberate effort to convey chronologically remote settings, cultures, and personages with accuracy, plausibility, and depth.” The trick is to provide a new perspective on the past without distorting historical fact. While the temptation might be to elaborate or embellish (like “putting icing on a cake”) as Hilary Mantel puts it, the real challenge is to figure out how to “draw the drama out of real life.”