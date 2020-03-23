Turn the Virtual Pages of a 14th-century Manuscript

The British Library has created an interactive facsimile of the sole surviving 15th-century manuscript of The Book of Margery Kempe (www.bl.uk/manuscripts/Viewer.aspx?ref=add_ms_61823_fs001r). Possibly a copy of the original supervised by Margery Kempe herself, this manuscript was rediscovered centuries after it was made. Sarah Biggs of the British Library notes, “The story goes that when Colonel W Butler Bowdon was looking for a ping-pong bat in a cupboard at his family home near Chesterfield in the early 1930s he came across a pile of old books. Frustrated at the disorder, he threatened to put the whole lot on the bonfire the next day so that bats and balls would be easier to find in future. Luckily a friend advised him to have the books checked by an expert and shortly afterwards Hope Emily Allen identified one as the Book of Margery Kempe.”

{Source: https://www.theguardian.com/books/2014/mar/20/margery-kempe-first-autobiographer-digitised-british-library}