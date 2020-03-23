Why is storytelling so important to the world? It’s our TRUTH. In the past, guest lecturer Ethan Rutherford made it obvious that stories are a combination of memory, observation, and imagination. This article continues the ideas of Rutherford and other lecturers by explaining how

stories have the potential to show us the importance of our lives and of humanity as a whole. The fact of the matter is, if something is important, it needs to be told.