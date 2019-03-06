Lesson #1 Plan and Reflection

On March 1st, 2019, I went to the Environment Sciences Magnet School to teach my first lesson plan with Mr. Smith’s 6th grade class. The plan was to be based off of Lesson 20 in the class’s Eureka Math workbook, which was titled “Writing and Evaluating Expressions – Multiplication and Division”. The standards, or lesson objectives, required the students to be able to “use variables to represent numbers and write expressions when solving a real-world or mathematical problem” and “Write, read, and evaluate expressions in which letters stand for numbers”.

Lesson Introduction

Before I introduced the concepts of Multiplying and Dividing with variables and expressions, I asked the students if they remembered how to create and solve expressions using addition and subtraction, to which I received a resounding yes. With this understanding in mind, I skipped over a quick review of how to add and subtract with expressions and jumped right into my introduction of my lesson. Before class had started, I passed out a packet of the various CT transit buss passes with the prices labeled on them to be used with my lesson plan. My hope was for the students to become more engaged with the lesson with not only a hands-on object, but those objects being something that most of the students could recognize. I created a table with three columns, the number of tickets bought, the type of ticket bought (or the price of the ticket bought), and the total cost. The idea was that the students would realize that by multiplying the number of tickets by the type of ticket they would be able to get the total cost. For example, if a person bought 3 one-day passes (which were $3.50), the students would multiply the two numbers together to get $10.50 for the total cost. Using this table, I asked the students to fill in the table based on the questions I asked.

The first two questions did not require a variable and was meant to be a way to introduce the concept of expressions with multiplication. In the video above you can see one of these questions I posed to the students, and the creation of the table, followed by the solving of the table in the video below it.

After this, I introduced the concept of variables and asked the students to create the expression with this in mind. One of the students I called on was a step ahead and created the expression with the variable isolated. However the expression the lesson plan called for required the variable to be paired with a number, and the student easily created the expression in this form after I asked for it. The creation and solving of the table and expression can be seen in the videos above.

I didn’t know how much student understanding to expect before I presented this lesson, but many of the students were raising their hands to answer my questions and showed great understanding of the concept. I had originally planned on giving seven problems using the table, but ended up only doing five because the problems were too easy for the students.

Open-ended Problem Creating and Solving

After this introduction, I asked the students to think about how many times a week they rode the local bus. With the number of bus rides per week in mind, I then asked them which bus ticket would be the most cost-efficient ticket to buy. Kyle, Mr. Smith, and I walked around the class while the students worked together in their groups to figure this out.

Many of the students only rode the bus a few times a week, if at all. Due to this, it was quite easy for them to figure which ticket would be best, since they could just choose the cheapest one. Kyle and I tried to facilitate a more advanced thinking by asking them to compare the day passes against the ride passes. I would ask the students questions like “I need to ride the bus 15 times a week on 5 different days” to get them to think critically about which ticket type would be best for me specifically, since this situation would be more complex than the students’ personal experiences. The table groups each solved this in their own ways. Some groups would divide the price by the number of rides a ticket gave to see the cost per ride, and then divide the number of days a ticket gave to see the cost per day. Other tables created their own tables with expressions with the tickets they thought could potentially be the best for my situation, though in these scenarios the students sometimes left out the correct tickets from their calculations.

Conclusion

As the time Mr. Smith had given me to present my plan was ending, I called the class back to the front to summarize the lesson they had just learned. I explained how each person’s best price would be unique to them due to factors such as the number of rides he or she took a week, the number of days he or she rode a week, and his or her age. I then asked for groups to share to the class which ticket would be best for them based on their findings, as can be seen in the video above, before thanking the class for allowing me to teach them the lesson for that day.

Reflection

Overall I thought that the lesson plan went well, especially when the kids worked together in groups. While presenting my table to the class, I quickly realized that the kids had already seen these problems and had a more advanced understanding of the content. Due to this, I let the kids create and solve their own expressions sooner than I anticipated. I had originally thought that the activity would be a little difficult for the students, but their previous experiences in the lesson plan allowed them to apply more difficult knowledge to the activity, such as comparing expressions that the students themselves created. Even when Kyle, Mr. Smith, or I wasn’t at a table group, the tables were still trying to solve the expressions they created as well as experimenting with the tickets in ways that they didn’t think of from their personal lives. The open-endedness of the activity is what caused it to work so well, and I have to credit Kyle for this idea.

Although the lesson did go well, I am not sure that the students learned anything new. I discovered after my lesson that Mr. Smith had already taught the kids the content, so even though my lesson may have required the students to apply critical thinking to the concept, they already had a solid foundation of the lesson’s content before I came to teach. I realized that the students had already achieved both standards when I was presenting my table example to them.

During my spiel to the students, I asked the students questions that had a direct answer to them, to which a select number of students would volunteer to answer. Occasionally, the student I called on would get the answer wrong, but quickly say the correct one after I informed him or her that their answer was incorrect. The small amount of time it would take the students to correct themselves showed that their incorrect answers were simply from a calculation error, or not reading the board/expression well enough the first time. Although only a few students were answering, I noticed when I re-watched the video that the rest of the class was listening and had their eyes on me and the board. This attention showed me that the students were understanding the concept, even if they didn’t want to volunteer to answer.

When the students were working by themselves, there were some times where the students would be confused on how to answer some of my questions. When they were unsure of the answer, they would ask in a questioning tone if the expression they would create was correct or not. With some pushing into the right direction, it didn’t take long for the students to get on the right path and figure out the answers on their own. A lot of table groups had differing ideas on how to solve the questions Kyle and I posed to them. As said before, some created tables and others divided the ticket prices by the number of rides/days. A common theme in each group was the students explaining to each other how each of them thought they should create or solve the expression and questions I asked the students.

Improvements

As I re-watched my video, I noticed that I had my arms crossed nearly the entire time I presented my lesson, giving off a closed off impression. I also noticed that I would have poor posture and walked around the class “sloppily”. For next class, I am going to try to be more confident and present myself as more open to the students. Not only will this make me more professional, but it will also give me more respect and attention from the students both when I am speaking and when the students are working on something. Numerous times throughout my video, I would see that I had a hard time articulating the information or sentences that I wanted to, which is something that I was actually aware of during the actual lesson. To help with this next time, I’ll create a better “script” of the things that I know I am going to have to explain to the students. Also, being more confident in what I am teaching to the students will help, since I noticed that at certain times I, myself, would sound unsure of what I was explaining.

Prior to this, the only teaching experience I had was in informal settings, explaining how to do something to my friends or volunteering in an after-school program for elementary school kids where I would tutor some kids one-on-one in my junior year of high school (informally still). From what I remember from my volunteering experiences, a lot of the kids would stop listening to me when I tried to explain something to them, which would lead me to only tutor the same few kids that listened to me each day. Although 6th graders have a bigger attention span than the 3rd graders I tutored 2 years ago, I was able to keep the kids engaged more than I would have been able to then. It may have had something to do with me being the leader of the classroom, but regardless the improvement from the last time I had to teach something to a student younger than me was significant.