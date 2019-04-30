Lesson Plan #3 Reflection

On Friday, April 26th I went to the Hartford Environmental Sciences Magnet School once again to present my final activity to the students. The lesson objective was about volume, specifically focus standard 6.G.A.2 from the common core standards. The standard requests the students to “find the volume of a right rectangular prism with fractional edge lengths by packing it with unit cubes of the appropriate unit fraction edge lengths, and show that the volume is the same as what would be found by multiplying the edge lengths of the prism. Apply the formulas V = l w h and V = b h to find volumes of right rectangular prisms with fractional edge lengths in the context of solving real-world and mathematical problems.” (Source: http://www.corestandards.org/Math/Content/6/G/#CCSS.Math.Content.6.G.A.2)

Context

In the email Mr. Smith sent us about the lesson, he requested that any fractional side lengths we created only be to the half. He also stated that the students would have already had several lessons about the concept of volume, and thus have a solid understanding on the subject manner. The lesson also was requested to apply volume in a real-world context manner. The lesson I created was one where the students would create a model Travelers Tower, which looks like the image below and is located in downtown Hartford. I created three different sized rectangle prism cut-outs, or “nets” as described in the lesson plan. When I arrived before class, Mr. Smith had said that the students didn’t have much experience with nets yet, though they did have some, and said it would be best if the students formed the rectangular prism before measuring the necessary side lengths since it would be hard for them to conceptualize where they would need to measure on the unformed nets.

Launch

In an attempt to promote equity among the students, I used the Travelers Tower as the model for the tower they would be building and finding the volume of, as it is a famous building in downtown Hartford and fairly easy to find the volume of compared to some more complexly shaped buildings. I found out about this building by simply google searching “famous Hartford buildings” and recognized it from my past ventures into the city. I asked the students if anyone had been to downtown Hartford before or heard of the Travelers Tower. To my surprise, only a few kids said they had been to the city and only one had heard of the Travelers Tower. Mr. Smith helped me by putting a picture of the tower on the projector screen for the kids to get an idea of the building they would be making. I asked the students how I would go about figuring out how many cubes I could fit into the building and there seemed to be confusion among the students, so I explained by finding the volume you could find out how many cubes would fit. I then said that the model they formed would be used to fit a bunch of one-inch cubes that would model the giant cubes I wanted to fit into the real Travelers Tower.

Activity

The students began the activity of forming their towers by forming the first from the rectangular prism net (an example of one of these can be seen above) that was measured at 5x4x2 inches for a volume of 40 cubic inches. The students used tape to make the prism stick together before actually measuring and calculating the volume. Mr. Smith had also requested that they draw the prism on a sheet of paper and label the side lengths on that too. The students showed their work and calculations on the same piece of paper and raised their hands when they thought they got the correct volume. If their volume was correct, I also asked them how many one inch cubes would be able to fit into this prism in an attempt to assess how well they were understanding the actual concept of volume. Many students were able to answer the question without trouble, others required some help. However, they were all able to conceptualize the number of one-inch cubes that fit into the shape and move on to the next one. Below is a video of me asking a student this.

The second shape had side lengths of 3x4x2 and didn’t provide any more trouble than the first shape did. The third and final prism proved to be a bit more challenging for some students as it had the side lengths of 2.5x4x2. The fractional side length caused some calculation trouble among some students, however the volume of 20 cubic inches was eventually found by all of them. After they obtained this volume, I did a summative assessment by asking the students to find the volume of the entire tower they had just created. I also asked the question of instead of one-inch cubes how many rectangles with a volume of 2 inches would be able to fit into the shape to make a more challenging assessment. This proved to be just as easy as the one-inch cube question, as nearly all the students answered 10 rectangles almost immediately. When the students finished their final prism, they were able to form their Travelers Tower, an example of the one I made can be seen below.

Conclusion

By the time class had ended, all the students had finished finding the total volume of the three rectangular prisms to form their Travelers Tower. They were also able to correctly answer how many one inch cubes could fit into the two biggest rectangular prisms and how many rectangles with a volume of two inches could fit into the third tower. This demonstrated their understanding of the concept of volume as how much space is taken up. I thanked the students for a final time for being a great class and being so attentive. As I was packing up, Mr. Smith had the kids stack their biggest rectangular prism and made a giant tower, much to the students’ delight.

Reflection

In my opinion, I think that my third lesson was the best out of all three lessons. My first lesson was very loosely structured with no “main goal” for the kids to get to. My second lesson I had hoped that the kids would be able to find the area of a neighborhood, however only a few kids were able to do so. With how hard my last lesson was, I planned on making the third lesson easier and simpler than the second one. Instead of giving kids different shapes to start, I made the same three prisms for each student, with each prism being a bit harder than the previous. The grasp of volume among the students proved to vary greatly, as a couple of the kids finished all three prisms within ten minutes, and a few students were working on their shape until class ended. To me, I think that means my lesson was about as challenging as it should have been, since every kid was able to finish, and those that needed more time than others had enough.

The kids also had a lot of fun forming the prisms and making the tower, showing their excitement whenever they got the correct volume by asking for tape. Like previous lessons, I don’t think I taught the students any new information, but rather reinforced their understanding of volume. As Mr. Smith had said, the concept of nets wasn’t something that they had covered extensively, but the students all knew how to form the prisms from the nets without my help. The students showed their mathematical thinking by drawing out the prism on a piece of paper and labeling the side lengths. They then multiplied the length, the width, and the height to get the volume, labeling the volume in cubic inches. An example of one of the student’s work can be seen below.

Improvements

The only real problem I encountered this time was that some students finished everything that I had prepared for them within ten or fifteen minutes. However, this wasn’t due to the lesson being too easy, as the majority of the students worked on the activity for most of the class, but rather because they had a stronger grasp of the content than others. Mr. Smith had the students work on some more challenging problems in the workbook they had. Although I could have come with some more challenging activities for these students that finished quicker than others, I think Mr. Smith just wanted me to reinforce their learning rather than expand upon it, as some of the problems that the kids were working in the workbook were more advanced than the objectives in lesson 6.G.A.2.

Personally, I felt far more confident during this lesson than both of my previous ones. Even when I stumbled during my launch and conclusion, I didn’t feel nervous and conveyed the messages that I wanted to. I also felt more comfortable in general walking around the class and helping the students. I feel like I also understood how to help the students in ways that didn’t just give away the answer, instead guiding them to that answer. Also, as opposed to my previous lesson, I was able to get to each table multiple times throughout the lesson, helping all the students that had questions. I also used an activity that focused on progression of difficulty rather than a single activity. This proved to be a better idea, as the students were actually able to finish the activity and gain a sense of accomplishment when they formed their towers.