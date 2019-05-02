Teaching Trajectory

Out of the all the classes that I took in my first year at Trinity, Education 350: Teaching and Learning challenged me more uniquely than any other. I chose to take the class because I was interested in working with kids and learning about the U.S. education system. I didn’t really know what to expect from the course, and it was definitely challenging at first due to the fact that I had not taken any educational studies courses before. However, I am glad that I did take the course, as I feel as I got out of my comfort zone and expanded my academic knowledge, both personally and educationally.

The only educational studies experience I had had before this class was volunteering in an after-school elementary school program in my junior year of high school. These volunteer sessions were very informal, and I would only spend a few hours a week working one-on-one with a select few kids who wanted help. As a result, I didn’t know what to look for when analyzing schools, or how to do it well in general. The first few classes helped me tremendously in this aspect, as watching the differences between the U.S. and Japanese classes showed me different types of teaching and what was effective or not. Classes and assignments like these informed me of the U.S. public schooling system and the flaws of it, most notably issues dealing with things like social and racial equity.

Something that this class really helped me personally develop was my public speaking ability. I’ve always had trouble explaining things to other people, especially to people such as kids since I would have to change my terminology to simpler terms. On top of that, I would stutter a lot and not quite know what to say, ending up in me rambling in front of large audiences. This class made me get better at this, since I had to give speeches to actual classes three separate times. Being forced to make launches helped me become accustomed to articulating information in a more clear manner. I would also get progressively less nervous with each speech I gave, which in turn lowered the amount of stuttering I did.

This course also taught me how a teacher goes about creating and teaching a lesson plan. I had always thought that this job was stressful, but I never had to actually experience it until this course. I learned to appreciate a teacher’s job much more, as I would spend weeks working on a single hour lesson plan, and teachers have to teach multiple lesson plans five days a week. I also learned how to create an effective lesson plan in the first place in this class. Kyle and Jack helped me think of ways to make activities for kids open-ended and equitable, making it more fun and relatable for the students. I was also taught how to actually execute and teach these activities to the students, as I think that I would have at least been able to create a somewhat decent lesson plan prior to this class, but I definitely would have had trouble presenting it to a group of students.

The creation of my lesson plans taught me just how many different forms of teaching there were too, such as open-ended activities, close-ended activities, lectures, etc. I realized the pros and cons of each method, as activities were in general more fun for students and allowed them to go at their own pace, however lectures were more efficient in teaching information to large classes.

As for my future plans, I don’t think being a teacher is a part of it. However, this doesn’t mean that I regret taking this course, in fact it’s the opposite. Education 350 made me grow personally in areas that I probably would not have in Economics and Mathematics classes. The development of my public speaking and social skills were necessary for me to make my education well-rounded. I’m also glad that I learned about the flaws in the ways people teach and the schooling system in general, as it made me realize the privileges I have had in my own education background growing up. Perhaps the number one benefit overall for me though was being able to actually teach a lesson to kids. Volunteer and community service is something that I value a lot, as I think that everyone with privilege in areas of his or her life should give back to those that don’t have those privileges. Being able to teach a class was a great way, for me at least, to give back to the community.