Gerber: New Davis Fellow

BRENDAN CLARK ’21

NEWS EDITOR

The Shelby Cullom Davis Endowment announced the appointment of David J. Gerber as its inaugural fellow. Gerber, a graduate of Columbia College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and Virginia Law School, has been active in law and the management of scientific and manufacturing organizations. Gerber is also active in scholarly pursuits, having recently published a book, The Inventors Dilemma: The Remarkable Life of H. Joseph Gerber, which traces the achievements of his father, an inventor who obtained more than 650 patents for his inventions and founded Gerber Scientific, Inc., currently located in Tolland, Connecticut. Gerber will be working on campus this year in his capacity as fellow and will be also have the opportunity to contribute to academic classes at Trinity.

The Davis Foundation, directed by Shelby Cullom Davis Professor of American Business and Economic Enterprise Gerald A. Gunderson, is an endowment which “sponsors lectures, publishes a refereed journal, and offers courses and a minor” at Trinity, according to the college’s website. A small luncheon was also held on Monday, Oct. 15 to welcome Gerber to campus.