Volleyball Takes Two of Three Matches Last Weekend

CAMERON CHOTTINER ’20

STAFF WRITER

In an action-packed homecoming weekend, the women’s volleyball team battled three opponents right here on campus, two of whom were NESCAC rivals. On Friday, the Bantams got the weekend started against the Williams College Ephs in what proved to be a hard-fought battle. Williams got off to an exceptionally strong start and took the first set by a dominant margin of 25-14. In the second set, the Bantams started to get to their game, showing strong flashes throughout. However, Williams proved too tough in the set, coming out on top by a score of 25-22. In the third set–a must win for Trinity–the Bantams came out flying and jumped out to a 13-6 lead, forcing the Ephs to burn a timeout. The Bantams continued their strong play in the set, winning by a score of 25-21 to extend the match to a fourth set. Unfortunately, the team couldn’t keep the momentum going and dropped the fourth set 25-19. Unfortunately, this meant the end of the match. On Saturday, the Bantams began a doubleheader, taking on NESCAC rival Hamilton. In a reversal of roles from the previous night, the Bantams got off to a hot start against the Continentals, winning the first set 25-20. The Bantams would go on to drop the second set, before dominating yet again in the third and fourth sets to defeat the NESCAC foe. Senior co-captain Rachel Underwood (Danville, CA) led the Bantams in both kills (17) and digs (16). In the afternoon, the Bantams took on the Lesley University Lynx in a non-conference battle. Much like the Hamilton game, the Bantams got out to a fast start, throttling the Lynx 25-10 in the first set. However, unlike their previous match-up, the Bantams would not relinquish their lead. Rather, they continued their dominance, winning the next two sets by scores of 25-12 and 25-9 respectively. First-year Hareena Johnson (Los, Angeles, CA) and junior Wylie Boughton (Andover, MA) both led the team in kills (10), with Johnson also leading in digs (11). The Bantams return to action next Friday at 5:00 PM right here on campus against WPI.