LVL Meets with Vandalizers

AMANDA HAUSMANN ’21

NEWS EDITOR

On Sunday, Oct. 21, members of La Voz Latina (LVL) met with 5 Trinity students who were identified as vandalizing an LVL banner hanging outside of Mather Hall on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 29. The names of the 5 students have not been published by Trinity administrators or LVL. Regarding the incident LVL stated, “La Voz Latina, like many other cultural organizations, is dedicated to educating our campus and making it a better place. Again, like our sibling cultural organizations we are also here to offer support to anyone struggling with this event and campus climate in general.”