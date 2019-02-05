Students Encouraged to Submit 2020 Honorands

Gillian Reinhard ’20

Editor-in-Chief

Nominations for honorand degree recipients and Commencement speakers for the Class of 2020 are accepted from members of the community online via Trinity’s website until Feb. 27. Chief of Staff and Assistant Vice President for External Affairs Jason Rojas M’12 spoke to the Tripod regarding the importance of the selection process and the desire to get students involved.

“Criteria for selection is left open: anyone can be nominated,” explained Rojas, “Commencement is about the students who are graduating, so we want them to be part of the experience.” As Rojas explained, allowing students to take part in the nomination process is an initiative of Trinity College President Berger-Sweeney.

Nominations are reviewed by the Honorand Review Committee, which, according to Trinity’s website, is comprised of “representatives from the faculty, staff, student body (through the SGA), and Board of Trustees.” SGA member Ben Feola ’19 spoke about the process in an interview with the Tripod from April of 2018, remarking that, “It (serving on the committee) was an enlightening experience.”

The Honorand Review Committee looks for nominees who have made significant accomplishments and have made enormous impacts in their respective fields. While many of those honored have pedagogical careers, the committee also hopes for names beyond academia. As Rojas explained, the committee hopes for a diverse list of nominees to choose from that reflect the values of the institution. Students interested in submitting a nominee, alongside relevant information on the figure’s professional background, can consult the College’s website. Nominations are due by Feb. 27.