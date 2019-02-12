Men’s Hockey Takes Bowdoin, Colby Over Weekend

Cam Chottiner ’20

Staff Writer

This weekend the Trinity Bantams Men’s Hockey team hit the ice for back to back home tilts against two of the NESCAC’s Maine schools. On Friday night, the Bantams took on Colby as Trinity hosted a “Hockey Fights Cancer Night.” The team sold t-shirts in an effort to raise money for Bobby DeFriest, a fellow member of the hockey community who is currently in a battle with brain cancer. When a member of the hockey community needs help, it is amazing to see the way in which the rest of the community rallies around them showing a tremendous amount of support. Just four minutes into the contest, the Bantams conceded a rare power-play goal as Trinity owns one of the best penalty killing percentages in the nation. After falling behind, the Bantams wasted little time getting back on even terms as sophomore Timmy Weinstein got on the board with his second goal of the year. The tying marker was assisted by fellow sophomores Michael Grande and Eric Benshadle. The Bantams would take the lead early in the second frame courtesy of a goal from junior Barclay Gammill. However, a late power play for Colby led to the tying goal, setting the stage for an exciting third period. Though the Bantams pushed the pace in the final frame, the lack of a goal by either side led to overtime, something that has become extremely common for this Bantam team. During OT, the Bantams were awarded an all-important power play. As the Mules tried to clear the puck off a dump-in, first-year forward Lucas Michaud corralled the loose puck and fed Grande in the slot, who made no mistake and buried his shot by the Colby netminder to secure the victory. Following the thrilling victory, the Bantams faced off against the Bowdoin Polar Bears on Saturday afternoon in a contest that proved to be easy work for Trinity. In the game, the Bantams were clearly the faster team and controlled the vast majority of play, outshooting Bowdoin 43-28. Junior Tedy Loughborough made all 28 saves in the 3-0 shutout victory. The Bantams picked up goals from senior captain Ryan Pfeffer, junior Adam Anderson, and junior Taggart Corriveau. Trinity has two games remaining in the regular season, one of which is a home series against Wesleyan, with the Bantams hosting the senior night at Saturday’s showdown between the top two teams in the conference.